Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

