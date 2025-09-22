Lewis Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 91,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

