Lewis Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.5%

FOUR stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

