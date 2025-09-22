Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $797,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $174.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

