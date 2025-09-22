Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Iams Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,283,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,807,000 after purchasing an additional 427,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 601.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 416,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,314,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,794,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,170,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.