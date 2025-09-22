Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $33,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.39 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.