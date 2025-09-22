Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $132.36 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

