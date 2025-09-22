Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 296,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 283,494 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9,384.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 210,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 572.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 188,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2%
RSPT stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
