Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

