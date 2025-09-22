Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:IRM opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 713.62 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.