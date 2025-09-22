Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 87.3% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $145,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,225.20. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

