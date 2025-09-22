Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $9.09 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 88,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $983,487,717. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ANET opened at $149.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
