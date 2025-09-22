Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 97,097 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $14,813,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.