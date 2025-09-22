UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,706 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,620,000 after purchasing an additional 344,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

