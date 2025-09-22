CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Trimble were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,992 shares of company stock worth $18,579,506 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

