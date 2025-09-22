Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4,513.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $188.63 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

