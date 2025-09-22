Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.33.

Shares of SNPS opened at $495.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

