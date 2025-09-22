Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $502,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $400.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

