SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

