CX Institutional Has $573,000 Position in Ford Motor Company $F

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.53.

Read Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.