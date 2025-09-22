400 Shares in Moody’s Corporation $MCO Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 77,500.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $480.83 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.