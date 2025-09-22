TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $154.44.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,403.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,884. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

