Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,333 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.