CX Institutional Sells 307 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $232.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

