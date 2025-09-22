UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.