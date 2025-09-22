Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Veralto by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Veralto by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $106.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

