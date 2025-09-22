Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,340.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 441,334 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $41,905,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $41,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $131.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

