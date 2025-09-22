Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.