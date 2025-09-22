Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $480.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.