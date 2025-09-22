Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 14,605 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PVH by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PVH by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PVH by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 0.3%

PVH opened at $86.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.84. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $113.47.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

