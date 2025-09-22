SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.58 and a 200 day moving average of $268.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.