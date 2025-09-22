Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 138.2% in the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.