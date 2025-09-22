Waste Management, Inc. $WM Stake Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

WM stock opened at $216.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

