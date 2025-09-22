iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 855,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,623,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 142,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

