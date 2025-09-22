Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 260,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.99 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

