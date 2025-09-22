Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGBL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000.

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $34.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

