iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after buying an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.78 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

