Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Bought by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,903,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VHT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $286.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

