Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 969 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Sweeney & Michel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.