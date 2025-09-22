Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA Shares Acquired by Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 163.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 61.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

