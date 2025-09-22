Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.