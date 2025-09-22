Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,061 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,084 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $52,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,102,000 after purchasing an additional 503,027 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 803.3% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 508,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,573,000 after purchasing an additional 451,881 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BMO opened at $130.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

