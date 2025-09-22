Kieckhefer Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Kieckhefer Group LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 2.3% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,590 shares of company stock worth $15,265,033 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

