Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada accounts for about 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE RY opened at $147.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

