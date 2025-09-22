Kieckhefer Group LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Kieckhefer Group LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Samsara makes up about 0.7% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth $1,457,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after purchasing an additional 352,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 46,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $1,810,804.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,756,088.75. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,716,158 shares of company stock worth $140,011,119. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.