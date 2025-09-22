Kieckhefer Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Kieckhefer Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,623,000 after acquiring an additional 247,773 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 143,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.47 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $876.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.