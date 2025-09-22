Analyzing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -484.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chatham Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 5 7 0 2.46 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.40%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.84%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -2.09% -1.68% -0.69% Chatham Lodging Trust 3.04% 1.19% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.62 billion 1.40 -$94.31 million ($0.19) -67.74 Chatham Lodging Trust $317.21 million 1.09 $4.17 million $0.03 236.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

