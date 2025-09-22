Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 3.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after buying an additional 300,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,048,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 521,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,461,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,154,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

