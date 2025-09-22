U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 142,012 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.