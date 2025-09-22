U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.11 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 62.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in CME Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 26,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 74,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $261.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.98 and its 200-day moving average is $270.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.38 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.